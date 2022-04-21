Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. MKS Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $165,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.22. 844,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.12 and a 1-year high of $195.34.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.90.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

