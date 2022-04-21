CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.57. 177,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 19.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

