Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 36005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$20.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

