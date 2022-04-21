Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Sunday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.
