China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CEA opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

