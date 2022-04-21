Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.48 Million

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) to post sales of $348.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the highest is $360.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

CHDN stock traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.31. 173,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.99. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.