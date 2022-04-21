Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to post sales of $348.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the highest is $360.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

CHDN stock traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.31. 173,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.99. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $4,496,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

