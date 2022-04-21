Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $9.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.99. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.