Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.
Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ CHDN traded down $9.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.99. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.