Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Up 0.6%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.10 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14). Approximately 1,115,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,193,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.13).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

In other Civitas Social Housing news, insider Peter Baxter purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($38,706.74).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising Â£350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

