CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $212,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 286,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,738. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

