CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $220,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 396 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $34.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $592.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

