CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.88. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.