CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.92.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.