Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

