Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 912,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 103,793 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 913,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 561,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 387,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,034. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

