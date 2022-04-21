Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $596.28. 90,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,892. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.56 and its 200 day moving average is $581.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $243.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.