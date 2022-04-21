Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.80. 12,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,458. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.08.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

