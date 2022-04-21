Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $184.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $485.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

