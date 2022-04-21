Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,316,000 after purchasing an additional 251,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,355,000.

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,647 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

