Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $10,133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.17. 73,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,648. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.15.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

