Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

