Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1,886.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

