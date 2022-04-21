Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

NYSE:T traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 3,863,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,213,285. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

