Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $120.73 and a one year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.