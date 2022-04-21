Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,191,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,105,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,286,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,045. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

