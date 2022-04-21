Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 893 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 720.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 201,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $73.86.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

