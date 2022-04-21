Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

CMA opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

