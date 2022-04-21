Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

