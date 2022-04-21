Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.