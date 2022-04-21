Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

CTBI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 45,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

CTBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

