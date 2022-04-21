Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -9.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $39,457,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,536,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

