Compound Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $952.08 million and $96.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $141.76 or 0.00341428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,716,162 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

