Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.29 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). Approximately 602,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,064% from the average daily volume of 51,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).
The firm has a market cap of £6.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)
Read More
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.