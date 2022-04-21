Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.29 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). Approximately 602,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,064% from the average daily volume of 51,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £6.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It operates 23 restaurants and 4 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016. Comptoir Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

