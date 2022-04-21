CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading 1.1% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €55.90 ($60.11) and last traded at €55.65 ($59.84). 44,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.05 ($59.19).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.29 ($85.25).

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.27.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

