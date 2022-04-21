Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,761.52

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,761.52 ($35.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,870.28 ($37.34). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,832 ($36.85), with a volume of 58,164 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,160 ($41.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.08) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,784.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,761.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.10), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($927,923.81).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

