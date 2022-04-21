Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 4.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.20. 31,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,950,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

