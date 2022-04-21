Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 1,818 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

