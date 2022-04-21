Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 679,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

PGEN stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

