Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $121.36 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

