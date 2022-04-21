Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 3,072 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.