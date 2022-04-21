Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $168,000 Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 92,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

