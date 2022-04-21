Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.72 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

