ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $47,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.77.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.32. 172,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

