Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $83.63. 2,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 479,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Get Copa alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Copa by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.