Cormark Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$40.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.07.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$26.75 on Monday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.5400004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total value of C$1,388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,394,475.42. Insiders have sold a total of 109,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,997 over the last ninety days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

