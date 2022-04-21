Cormark Weighs in on Superior Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Superior Gold (Get Rating)
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.
