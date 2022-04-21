Cornichon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.25 million and $2,184.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.07345708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.64 or 0.99981991 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,118,777 coins and its circulating supply is 14,876,929 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.