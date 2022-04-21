Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $4.12 on Monday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

