Cowen Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $590.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.47.

Netflix stock opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a twelve month low of $212.51 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

