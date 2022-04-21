Craig Hallum Trims Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Target Price to $80.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

