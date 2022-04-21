Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Lowered to $134.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $110.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. Crane has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 296.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Crane by 20.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

